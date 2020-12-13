KACH Pharmacy completes its 10,000th in-car dispensary

Story and photo by Robert Lanier

Keller Army Community Hospital Public Affairs Specialist

Keller Army Community Hospital’s Pharmacy accomplished another milestone on Friday, when it provided medication to its 10,000th in-car patient.

“This is truly amazing,” said Maj. Thomas Lehmann, chief, Pharmacy Department. “I would like to say ‘thank you’ to the Pharmacy team and the runner support for their dedication and diligent work, and ‘thank you’ to the beneficiaries who utilized the in-car dispensary. Your efforts were integral in facilitating social distancing and enhancing patient safety.”

The 1,000th in-car dispensary occurred on April 21 and the 5,000th on July 21.

The ‘round-trip’ distance, between the Keller Army Community Hospital Pharmacy and the in-car dispensing location, is approximately 700 feet. When the 5,000th in-car dispensary was delivered, the pharmacy runners completed nearly 663 miles since the first delivery on March 27. That is equivalent to more than 25 marathons.

With the 10,000th in-car dispensary, the pharmacy runners completed approximately 1,325.8 miles, which is equivalent to driving from West Point to Miami Beach.

“The runners who bring the medications to the cars come from various military specialties. This service wouldn’t be possible without a ‘whole hospital’ effort,” Lehmann said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Keller Army Community Hospital Pharmacy took on the challenge to find new ways to provide prescriptions while facilitating social distancing and enhancing patient safety. The solution was to provide in-car dispensing for all patients who don’t have to enter the building otherwise.