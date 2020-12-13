Keller Corner: Weekly updates, COVID-19 info
December 13th, 2020 | Keller Corner, News
TRICARE Open Season open until Monday
TRICARE Open Season is the annual period when you can enroll in or change your health care coverage for the next year.
TRICARE Open Season continues through Monday. Any enrollment changes you make will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Open season applies to anyone enrolled in or eligible for a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select.
If you’re eligible to participate in TRICARE Open Season, you have three options:
• Stay in your plan.
• Enroll in a plan.
• Change plans.
For more information on TRICARE Open Season, go to https://tricare.mil/openseason20.