Keller Corner: Weekly updates, COVID-19 info

For a one-stop shop of all updated coronavirus information, Keller Army Community Hospital notifications, how to stop the spread of COVID-19, federal/state/local guidance and the U.S. Military Academy and Army Garrison West Point webpages, visit https://kach.amedd.army.mil/West-Point-COVID-19-INFO/.

TRICARE Open Season open until Monday

TRICARE Open Season is the annual period when you can enroll in or change your health care coverage for the next year.

TRICARE Open Season continues through Monday. Any enrollment changes you make will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Open season applies to anyone enrolled in or eligible for a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select.

If you’re eligible to participate in TRICARE Open Season, you have three options:

• Stay in your plan.

• Enroll in a plan.

• Change plans.

For more information on TRICARE Open Season, go to https://tricare.mil/openseason20.