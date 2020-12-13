LifeWorks

West Point Family Homes LifeWorks program offers events and activities throughout the year to foster community spirit and a strong neighborhood environment. Like us on our Facebook page at West Point Family Housing resident portal to find out new information and updates regarding about community and LifeWorks events.

Join us whenever possible for LifeWorks events. The events are always free and open to current West Point Family Homes residents.

These are the LifeWorks events for December:

• Letter to Santa—Guess what? Santa’s Mailbox is back! Santa’s box was quarantined for two weeks and has arrived to B126 Washington Road through Wednesday.

You can stop by and drop your Santa letter in, and we’ll make sure Old Saint Nick gets your little ones a response. We do ask for patience as the USPS has been a bit slow lately.

All letters must be received no later than Wednesday for a guaranteed response before Christmas. Please include, child’s gender, age and address.

• Holiday Home Decorating Contest, Dec. 18—Nominate a home that you feel has the holiday spirit and deserves to be considered for our house decorating contest. Only homes nominated will be judged.

To nominate a home, simply email the address to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by 8 a.m. Dec. 18, judging will take place after dark that evening.

• Holiday DYI crafts, Dec. 18—We will have Holiday DYI crafts available for pick up from 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at B126 Washington Road, outside LifeWorks Office.

We ask that you please only take crafts for your family and be respectful. We want to provide for as many children as we possibly can.

• Holiday DYI crafts, Dec. 21—We will have Holiday DYI crafts available for pick up from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at B126 Washington Road, outside LifeWorks Office.

We ask that you please only take crafts for your family and be respectful. We want to provide for as many children as we possibly can.

If you have any ideas or suggestions for new LifeWorks events, or would like to be put on the LifeWorks distribution list, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com or call 845-446-6407.