Men’s and women’s swimming and diving tops BC

Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team topped Boston College, 191-88, Saturday in its first meet of the season at Crandall Pool. The Black Knights had a total of 12 event wins. Junior Evan Zhang (above), freshman Sam Wesley, senior James Bilbrey and freshman Ian Tansill were double winners. Zhang and Bilbrey led the way as each had a hand in three victories. The Army West Point women’s swimming and diving team topped Boston College, 151-127, Saturday at Crandall Pool in its first meet of the year. The Black Knights had a total of 10 event wins on the day. Sophomore Mandolin Nguyen was a part of three event wins in the 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke.