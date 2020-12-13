Santa spreads holiday cheer at tree lighting ceremony

Photos by Andrew Duffy/MWR Marketing Director Photos by Andrew Duffy/MWR Marketing Director

West Point Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, alongside the U.S. Army Garrison Command team, conducted the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday at the West Point Exchange. Santa made an appearance to spread holiday cheer, but this year had a different feel to it. The ceremony was livestreamed via Facebook due to COVID-19 health/safety restrictions. Nearly 6,000 people tuned in to the livestream from across the country. Following the ceremony, the West Point Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program distributed nearly 75 Christmas trees to uniformed military personnel, courtesy of the Trees for Troops program.