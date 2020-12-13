WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR
December 13th, 2020 | MWR Blurbs, News
FEATURED EVENT
(Updated) West Point Club Date Night at the Hudson Hideaway tonight
The West Point Club is offering a date night Hudson Hideway to be held from 5-9 p.m. tonight.
Enjoy a four-course meal with beautiful views of the Hudson River. DOD visitor access policies apply.
To view the menu and more details, visit thewestpointclub.com. There is a nominal fee for the event.
Reservations are required, no walk-ins. Limited to 50 people. Last reservation is at 8 p.m.
For reservations, call 845-938-5120.