WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

JUST ANNOUNCED

(NEW) West Point Club Sweet Treats with Santa on Sunday

Come out to the West Point Club from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday and enjoy a Sweet Treats with Santa event. The children can pick individually wrapped treats and have their photo taken with Santa and receive a gift bag as they depart the event.

Don’t forget your letter to Santa to drop in our wish list mailbox. There is a nominal fee for this event. Reservations will have seven time slots to choose from—9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. Forty people is the most allowed per time-slot.

Please limit your visit to 30 minutes. COVID-19 rules apply. For more details, visit thewestpointclub.com or for reservations, call 845-938-5120.

(Updated) Victor Constant Ski Area ski passes on sale now for DOD cardholders

The Victor Constant Ski Area 2020-21 ski passes are on sale online now for DOD cardholders only through Dec. 22. Ski passes for the general public go on sale Dec. 23. MWR will also have seasonal equipment and locker rentals available online.

The passes can be purchased online at victorconstantski.com. For more details, call 845- 938-8810.

Lake Frederick Winter Cabin Rentals through March 31

Enjoy Lake Frederick this fall and winter season. Bunk House rentals will be available to rent through March 31 at a nominal fee. The rentals include heat, mini fridge, picnic table, fire ring and charcoal grill.

Now available, four family style cabins with dining and table sitting area. Wood, bagged ice and Lake Frederick patches available for purchase.

For more details or to book your reservations online, visit westpoint.armymwr.com or call 845-938-2503.

Teen Holiday Movie Night Friday

Child and Youth Services will be playing “Home Alone” on an inflatable screen from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Youth Center. The movie will be shown in the gymnasium at the center located at 500 Washington Road.

The movie is free and open to youth in grades 6-12. A permission slip is required and is available at the Youth Center or by emailing david.a.walters.naf@mail.mil. For more details, call 845-938-3727 or visit westpointcys.com.

Cadet only hours at the West Point Bowling Center

The cadet only expanded hours at the West Point Bowling Center are from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Closure is still at 7:30 p.m. for the larger West Point community.

Outdoor seating has been added for food/beverage consumption.

Indoor dining is permitted with social distancing measures. For more information, call 845-938-2140 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

ODR Cadet Paintball Weekend Packages are ongoing

Cadet Paintball weekend packages are available from the Outdoor Equipment Checkout Center. Advanced appointment with minimum 20 participants is required to reserve the course.

Cost includes gun rental, 500 paintballs, pizza, a non-alcoholic beverage and two hours of course time.

For more details, call 845-938-0123 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts

The custom framing experts at West Point Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from over 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-Protective glass to prevent fading.

Arts and Crafts also offer engraving for any special occasion.

Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.