WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

(NEW) Vehicle Safety Compliance Inspection

Before you hit the road for your holiday break, the West Point Military Police will conduct vehicle safety compliance inspections at its three ACPS locations.

Before you exit the installation, an MP will ask if you want to volunteer for this inspection. If you accept, he will direct you to the inspection point area.

This inspection is NOT MANDATORY. It is voluntary basis only, but all personnel exiting the installation will be asked.

Vehicle safety compliance inspections will take place 3-5 p.m. Tuesday and Dec. 17.

The locations are Building 616, PMO office, in the vicinity of Thayer Gate; Building 912, Class III facility, in the vicinity near Washington Gate; and the Lichtenberg Tennis Center on Stony Lonesome Road.

If you have any questions, contact the West Point Military Police Provost Marshal Office at 938-3333.

West Point Commissary holiday hours

The West Point Commissary hours during the Christmas holidays are as follows:

• Dec. 21-23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.;

• Dec. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Dec. 25, Closed.

(NEW) Town of Highlands Santa’s Toy Box

No child in the Town of Highlands will be without a present to open this Christmas. For the 27th year, Highland Falls Mayor Joe D’Onofrio is sponsoring a toy collection drive with a “Toy Box” in the lobby of the Village Hall.

Community residents are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy that will make its way to a child in the community who might not otherwsie have a gift under the tree this holiday season.

Gifts for children are in the categories of tot, child and teen, and can be dropped off at the Village Hall from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 21. For more details on the toy drive, call 945-446-3400.