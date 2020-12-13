West Point set to host ESPN College GameDay Saturday

The Michie Stadium field gets prepped for the Army-Navy Game prior to Saturday's game at 3 p.m. As the ESPN College GameDay show airs live Saturday for the seventh straight time for the Army-Navy Game, it will be its first venture to West Point since 2003.

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

ESPN College GameDay will be at the Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, for the seventh-straight season, but this time on the campus of West Point as the game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Michie Stadium. The 121st iteration of the Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, will be televised live on CBS.

In this unprecedented season, the Army-Navy Game will be hosted in Michie Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Military Academy for the first time since 1943.

The popular weekly college football show will air live on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon.

Army has nine previous GameDay appearances, the most by a non-Power Five program. The Black Knights are 3-6 in games where GameDay attends and last hosted on the grounds of West Point prior to a game versus South Florida on Sept. 27, 2003.

2020 marks the seventh-straight year that GameDay has attended the Army-Navy game, attending the last six contests in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Army has also been on GameDay at Air Force on Nov. 3, 2001 and Nov. 7, 2009.

Navy has been on College GameDay six times prior when the award-winning show has attended the last six Army-Navy contests. They are 3-3 in those contests.